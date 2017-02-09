Boston: Bruins Game Will Play Thursday Despite Snow; Fan Ticket Exchange Offered

The Boston Bruins announced that Thursday’s game between the San Jose Sharks and Boston Bruins at TD Garden, NHL Game No. 802, will be played as scheduled at 7 p.m.

Team officials say they asked the NHL to postpone the game and reschedule for a later date this season.

The NHL indicated that due to the remaining schedules for both teams, as well as TD Garden availability, they were unable to reschedule the game.

However, the Bruins will be offering every fan who had tickets for tonight’s game the opportunity to exchange their tickets for a future regular season Bruins game between now and December 31, 2017.

Information on how to exchange tickets will be posted on BostonBruins.com on Friday.

