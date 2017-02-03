Boston: Lawmakers Vote to Override Gov. Baker’s Veto of Pay Raises

Massachusetts lawmakers have voted to overturn Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s veto of Beacon Hill pay raises.

The House of Representatives on Thursday voted by a 116-to-43 margin to override Baker’s veto of the bill that would increase the annual salaries of top legislators, statewide elected officials and judges.

The Senate followed hours later, overriding the veto by a 31-9 vote.

Baker has called the measure “fiscally irresponsible.” It would cost the state about $18 million annually.

The annual salary for Senate President Stan Rosenberg and fellow Democrat House Speaker Robert DeLeo will climb about $45,000 to more than $142,000 a year.

The measure also increases Baker’s annual salary from $151,800 to $185,000 and includes a $65,000 housing allowance. Baker said he and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito will decline the increase.

- A.P. News

