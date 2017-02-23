Boston: Massachusetts AG Blasts “Reckless Mass Deportation Scheme”

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is blasting what she called President Donald Trump’s “reckless mass deportation scheme.”

The Democrat said Wednesday the effort to crack down on the estimated 11 million immigrants living illegally in the U.S. will make communities less safe and waste billions of taxpayer dollars.

Healey said the Obama administration prioritized the deportation of dangerous criminals, but the Trump administration wants law enforcement officers to instead “arrest and rush to deport millions of people, including immigrants with no criminal background and parents raising young children.”

On Tuesday, the administration announced any immigrant in the country illegally and charged with or convicted of any offense, or even suspected of a crime, will be an enforcement priority.

Healey urged the president to reconsider what she called a “wrongheaded policy.”

-A.P. News

