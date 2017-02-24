Boston: Massachusetts Officials Decry Trump Transgender Rollback

Massachusetts officials are decrying the Trump administration’s rollback of federal public school bathroom protections for transgender students.

Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday he was disappointed with the decision, adding in Massachusetts “kids are going to be protected and kids are going to be able to feel safe and secure in the communities they live in and the schools that they go to.”

Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey held a press conference with families of transgender students. She said if the Trump Administration won’t protect people’s rights, Massachusetts will.

Democratic congressmen Joe Kennedy and Stephen Lynch said the country should be expanding protections against discrimination for students, not rescinding them.

Baker signed a law last year guaranteeing transgender people can use restrooms that correspond with their gender identities in Massachusetts.

-A.P. News

