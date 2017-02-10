Boston: Mother Pleads Guilty to Accessory Charge in ‘Baby Doe’ Case

A mother has pleaded guilty to helping dispose of her toddler’s body after her boyfriend killed the girl. 

Rachelle Bond entered her guilty plea Friday in Suffolk Superior Court in a plea agreement with prosecutors that’s expected to lead to her release from jail less than two years after her daughter’s body washed up on a Boston Harbor island.

Bond was charged as an accessory after the fact in the 2015 killing of 2-year-old Bella Bond. Her then-boyfriend, Michael McCarthy, is currently awaiting trial on a murder charge.

Bella’s body was found in a plastic bag on Deer Island. The girl was initially known only as Baby Doe.

A composite image of the girl was shared by millions on social media before she was identified.

Prosecutors said they will recommend a sentence of time-served after Bond testifies against McCarthy.

