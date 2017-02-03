Boston: Senate Condemns Trump’s Travel Executive Order

The Massachusetts Senate has approved a resolution condemning President Donald Trump’s executive order restricting travel into the U.S.

The Senate resolution, approved on a voice vote Thursday, calls on Trump to rescind the parts of his executive order that interfere with the rights of “already documented students, workers, permanent residents, and other visitors.”

Trump’s executive order bans travel into the country by people from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days and blocks refugees for 120 days.

The resolution by the Democrat-controlled Senate also reaffirms the commonwealth’s “tradition of welcoming immigrants and refugees” and supports the legal actions of Democratic Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and other plaintiffs to contest the legality of the executive order.

Healey called the ban “harmful, discriminatory and unconstitutional.”

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker supports Healey’s efforts.

- A.P. News

