Boston: Sights and Sounds from the Patriots’ Duck Boat Parade

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/vsPatriots_Parade_AM_2-8-17_Rowe.mp3

A mix of rain and snow failed to deter fans of the New England Patriots, who lined the streets of downtown Boston to get a glimpse of the recent Super Bowl Champions.

Twenty-four year old Ali Reynhart, who grew up in Pembroke and lives in Quincy, was not going to miss Tuesday’s parade.

“I love my boys. I took work off just so I could be here, my friends obviously couldn’t, but I was like “I’m going by myself, they deserve it, got to support my boys,” said Reynhart.

“It’s phenomenal, it’s life changing,” she added of the parade.

Along Tremont Street, many said they wanted to see who they call the greatest quarterback of all time.

“Without a doubt, he is the greatest quarterback to have ever lived. Five Super Bowl Rings, you can’t beat that. One on every finger, let’s go,” said David Barcomb, 18, of Norwell.

Barcomb said it was his first parade.

Other fans got creative as the crowds started to fill in; from climbing up light poles to scrambling atop a dump truck.

Around the corner from King’s Chapel on Tremont and School Streets, bells chimed as the duck boats rolled by.

Some missed school, others missed work, but clad in Patriots gear, many said it was worth it after a historic Super Bowl.



























































Advertising