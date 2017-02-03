Boston: Weymouth Residents Protest Compressor Station Permit

The Fore River Residents Against the Compressor Station, or FRRACS are asking Governor Charlie Baker to stop a compressor station from being built in Weymouth.

FRACC’s Lead Coordinator Alice Arena says that the mission of yesterday’s “Groundhog Day” protest and postcard drive was to have Gov. Baker, quote, come out of the shadows, see the light, and support their fight against the compressor station.

“The Baker Administration has ignored us, has not reached out to us. We have reached out to Baker and his staff to say that this compressor is not only not needed, it is a danger in the Fore River basin,” said Arena.

Arena says that it is not possible to support both the compressor station and the Global Warming Solution Act.

“We’ve had the support of every single legislator on the south shore, the mayor of Weymouth, Mayor Hedlund has been supporting us and the town is taking legal action against FERC (Federal Energy Regulatory Commission),” said Arena.

The protest came about because Spectra Energy, the company responsible for building the compressor station, received a permit from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission allowing them to move forward with building the compressor station.

The groups ToxicMass and 350MA South Shore also joined FRACC at the state house protest.

