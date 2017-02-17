Bourne: New Bedford Woman Killed in One-Vehicle Crash

One person has been killed following a crash in Bourne.

Massachusetts State Police say that at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday troopers responded to a crash on Route 25 West at Exit 3.

A preliminary investigation determined that the vehicle was travelling from the exit when it went off the right side of the road, struck a snow bank, and rolled onto its roof.

State Police say passersby tried to help the driver by administering CPR before emergency crews arrived.

The driver, identified as 55-year-old Rosemarie Machado of New Bedford, was taken to Tobey Hospital in Wareham where she was later pronounced dead.

State Police say the incident remains under investigation with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, Bourne Fire, and Mass DOT.

