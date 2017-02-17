Bourne: New Bedford Woman Killed in One-Vehicle Crash

– Posted on February 17, 2017Posted in: Local News
One person has been killed following a crash in Bourne.
Massachusetts State Police say that at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday troopers responded to a crash on Route 25 West at Exit 3.
A preliminary investigation determined that the vehicle was travelling from the exit when it went off the right side of the road, struck a snow bank, and rolled onto its roof.
State Police say passersby tried to help the driver by administering CPR before emergency crews arrived.
The driver, identified as 55-year-old Rosemarie Machado of New Bedford, was taken to Tobey Hospital in Wareham where she was later pronounced dead.
State Police say the incident remains under investigation with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, Bourne Fire, and Mass DOT.
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.