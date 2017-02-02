Braintree: 17-Year-Old Charged in Stabbing Of East Weymouth Teen

– Posted on February 2, 2017Posted in: Local News
Credit: Braintree Police Dept. Facebook Page
A 17-year-old from Dorchester is under arrest in connection with a stabbing in Braintree.
Braintree Police say that at approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday they received a report of a stabbing at the intersection of Franklin St. and Lakeview Ave.
Officers spotted the suspect running down Union St. towards the MBTA train station and he was taken into custody.
Police say he had blood on his hands.
The victim, described as a 19-year-old from East Weymouth, was in his vehicle when the incident occurred.
Police say there was an altercation in the vehicle that resulted in the victim sustaining a facial laceration.
He was taken to South Shore Hospital for treatment.
The suspect is being charged with mayhem and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Police say no one else was involved and that the incident remains under investigation.
Advertising
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.