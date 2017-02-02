Braintree: 17-Year-Old Charged in Stabbing Of East Weymouth Teen

A 17-year-old from Dorchester is under arrest in connection with a stabbing in Braintree.

Braintree Police say that at approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday they received a report of a stabbing at the intersection of Franklin St. and Lakeview Ave.

Officers spotted the suspect running down Union St. towards the MBTA train station and he was taken into custody.

Police say he had blood on his hands.

The victim, described as a 19-year-old from East Weymouth, was in his vehicle when the incident occurred.

Police say there was an altercation in the vehicle that resulted in the victim sustaining a facial laceration.

He was taken to South Shore Hospital for treatment.

The suspect is being charged with mayhem and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Police say no one else was involved and that the incident remains under investigation.

