Braintree: Police Chief Says Plaza Shooting Caused by “Gang Violence” (Video)

Braintree Police Chief Paul Shastany says gang violence was the cause of the shooting that broke out at the South Shore Plaza on Friday evening.

Chief Shastany said “several” shots were fired inside the shoe department at Macy’s, but there were no injuries.

“As far as this situation, we believe the people involved in this shooting incident have left,” said Chief Shastany, “we are working cooperatively with the Boston Police Department and other units: FBI, ATF, Joint Terrorism Task Force, and a multitude of other units in law enforcement.”

While adding there were “several” suspects, Shastany did not name them.

Braintree Police along with other units from Westwood, Randolph, and Dartmouth Police responded to the scene. Members from SEMLEC Swat and MetroLEC Swat also responded.

“Obviously tonight is a night that we take very seriously,” said Braintree Mayor Joe Sullivan. “We are going to continue our efforts, and see that we heighten our efforts to ensure a situation such as this will not happen again. We will not tolerate it.”

Scores of people could be seen being escorted out of the mall by authorities.

Around 10 p.m., Chief Shastany said all employees and shoppers were taken out of the mall safely.

“The last step… is an investigatory step,” said Shastany “we have ballisticians, we are processing the scene, looking for any evidence that may identify persons or other weapons. We don’t have any other weapons, just one gun, and we’re confident that this will resolve itself…within a matter of hours.”

“I want to express my appreciation to Chief Shastany and the entire Braintree Police Department, as well as to the State Police and all the other public safety agencies that joined us here this evening,” said Mayor Sullivan.

Chief Shastany said more information will be available through a press release when it is available.

