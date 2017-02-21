Braintree: Quincy Man Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Woman at MBTA Station

– Posted on February 21, 2017Posted in: Local News
Photo Credit: MBTA Transit Police
Transit Police say officers were dispatched to the Braintree station around 10 p.m. for reports of an assault in progress.
The victim, a 24-year-old woman, told police that she bent over to pick something up as she was waiting on the platform when a man suddenly came up behind her and indecently assaulted her.
She tried to push the man away and he left temporarily but then returned and assaulted her again.
Police say the victim tried to defend herself until officers arrived.
The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Marc Dicarli, is facing charges including Assault & Battery.
Advertising
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.