Braintree: Quincy Man Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Woman at MBTA Station

Transit Police say officers were dispatched to the Braintree station around 10 p.m. for reports of an assault in progress.

The victim, a 24-year-old woman, told police that she bent over to pick something up as she was waiting on the platform when a man suddenly came up behind her and indecently assaulted her.

She tried to push the man away and he left temporarily but then returned and assaulted her again.

Police say the victim tried to defend herself until officers arrived.

The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Marc Dicarli, is facing charges including Assault & Battery.

