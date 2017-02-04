Braintree: Suspect Arrested In Connection With South Shore Plaza Shooting

One person is under arrest in connection with a shooting at the South Shore Plaza Friday night.

Braintree Police say that at approximately 7 p.m. they responded to the shopping mall for a report of shots fired.

In addition units from many local cities and towns, including but not limited to Boston, State Police, Federal Agencies, and regional Swat Teams immediately responded.

Units on scene determined that several shots had been fired from inside Macy’s Men’s Shoe Department.

The shopping center was immediately put into lockdown to ensure there were no outstanding suspects or a danger inside of the mall.

Once the situation was stabilized people in the mall were safely evacuated and roughly 200 stores were searched in an effort to find witnesses and help evacuate anyone still inside.

No injuries were reported.

Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services found a firearm and spent shell casings while they were processing the crime scene.

An investigation which utilized surveillance cameras, intelligence, and a coordination of Boston Police Investigators lead to the identification of a suspect, 23-year-old Michael J. Spence Jr.

Spence was taken into custody early Saturday morning in Quincy and transported to and booked at the Braintree Police Department where he is currently being held on charges that include; unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and discharging of a firearm within 500 feet of a building in use.

Police say there is also a probation detainer/warrant on Spence.

While it is believed to be a random act, police say it was a targeted act where “the parties are familiar/known to one another.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

