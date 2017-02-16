Bridgewater: Drug Bust Nabs Large Scale Fentanyl Distributor

By
Christine James
Posted on February 16, 2017Posted in: Audio, Local News

A recent drug bust and arrest in Bridgewater will remove a large scale distributor of Fentanyl off the streets, according to local police and Plymouth County District Attorney, Tim Cruz.

Cruz filled in WATD’s Christine James on the details.

 

Press Release from the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office:

