Brockton: 75-Year-Old Man Hit, Killed by MBTA Train Saturday Morning

A man was hit and killed by an MBTA commuter rail train on Saturday morning.

75-year-old John Hamilton was holding a briefcase and crossing the tracks at the Brockton station around 7 AM when he was stuck and killed by an outbound Middleborough line train.

The operator activated the train’s emergency brakes when he spotted Hamilton, but was not able to stop in time, according to Brockton’s acting deputy fire captain Richard Costa.

Brockton fire officials administered first aid on Hamilton, until EMS officials transported him to Signature Healthcare Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials do not suspect found play.

The MBTA Transit Police sand the Plymouth DA’s office are investigating.

