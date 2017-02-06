Brockton: High School Students Awarded Technology Grant

Five hundred Brockton High School students are receiving free mobile devises and data packages to do their school work at home.

Director of Communications Michelle Bolton says the school district was awarded a grant as part of the Sprint One Million Project.

“Millions of kids around the country that don’t have the means to be able to own technology, as others do, this helps them to do research or just be on the same playing field as other kids. We are one of eleven schools districts around the country who received the grant as part of the pilot program,” said Bolton.

The students were given the choice of either a tablet or a smart phone along with a wireless plan.

Bolton says the school district does have a policy to safeguard against any improper use of technology.

“We’ll we have a very strict responsible use policy that any student of staff is bound to abide by. These students were required to make a case for why they should be given the devises,” said Bolton.

A majority of the Brockton High School students receiving the devices are freshmen and will keep them until they graduate.

