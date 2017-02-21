Brockton: Man Facing Charges in Connection with Overnight Death

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office says they were contacted by Brockton Police around 1:12 a.m. Tuesday regarding a potential homicide.

The suspect, Michael Pircio, is accused of using an object strike the victim in the head following an argument at an apartment at 18 Menlo St.

Another person in the apartment called 911 and the victim, identified as 29-year-old William James Porter, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Pircio is scheduled to be arraigned today (Tuesday) in Brockton District Court on one count of Murder.

The District Attorney’s Office says there is an ongoing investigation being conducted by State Police Detectives assigned to their office along with Brockton Police.

