Brockton: Man Facing Charges in Connection with Overnight Death

– Posted on February 21, 2017Posted in: Local News
The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office says they were contacted by Brockton Police around 1:12 a.m. Tuesday regarding a potential homicide.
The suspect, Michael Pircio, is accused of using an object strike the victim in the head following an argument at an apartment at 18 Menlo St.
Another person in the apartment called 911 and the victim, identified as 29-year-old William James Porter, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Pircio is scheduled to be arraigned today (Tuesday) in Brockton District Court on one count of Murder.
The District Attorney’s Office says there is an ongoing investigation being conducted by State Police Detectives assigned to their office along with Brockton Police.
Advertising
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.