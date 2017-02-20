Brockton: Man Gets Life Sentence in 2013 Murder

After deliberating for five hours, a Brockton jury decided the fate of a murder suspect.

24-year-old Franklin Kapaia was found guilty of the murder of 32-year-old Eric Dillard, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds back in March 2013.

Kapaia was wearing a GPS monitoring bracelet for a rape conviction when he shot Dillard 12 times on Montello Street in Brockton.

He was arrested eight days later by Mass. State Police in a Brockton Apartment.

Brockton Superior Court Judge Richard Chin sentenced Kapaia to serve life in jail at MCI-Cedar Junction.

