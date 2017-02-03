Brockton: Residents Protest, Seek Changes and Resignation of the City’s Director of Personnel (Audio Report)

Days after the city of Brockton lost a discrimination lawsuit, residents gathered to call for changes and the resignation of the city’s director of personnel. The protest was held at city hall prior to a Diversity Commission meeting. Here’s more from WATD’s Kevin Tocci.
Click PLAY to listen
Residents gather to protest the city of Brockton’s discriminatory practices
Ollie Spears, member of the city’s Diversity Commission at Thursday’s rally outside of Brockton City Hall
Advertising
About Kevin Tocci
Kevin Tocci is a Brockton area reporter, news anchor and host of Monday Night Talk which airs on Monday nights at 6:15 p.m. on 95.9FM WATD.
WATD is one of those seemingly impossible ideas which actually worked and has now endured for over three full decades. The idea for the station in Marshfield emerged as the result of a prospecting trip Carol and Edward Perry made in December of 1972.Click here to learn more...