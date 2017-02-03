Brockton: Residents Protest, Seek Changes and Resignation of the City’s Director of Personnel (Audio Report)

Kevin Tocci
Posted on February 3, 2017

Days after the city of Brockton lost a discrimination lawsuit, residents gathered to call for changes and the resignation of the city’s director of personnel. The protest was held at city hall prior to a Diversity Commission meeting. Here’s more from WATD’s Kevin Tocci.

Residents gather to protest the city of Brockton’s discriminatory practices

 

Ollie Spears, member of the city's Diversity Commission at Thursday's rally outside of Brockton City Hall.

Ollie Spears, member of the city’s Diversity Commission at Thursday’s rally outside of Brockton City Hall

 

