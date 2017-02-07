Bruins: Claude Julien Fired As Head Coach

The Bruins have fired their head coach.

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced on Tuesday that the team has relieved Claude Julien of his coaching duties.

Julien has led the team to a 26-23-6 record (58 points) through 55 games this season.

Team officials say Assistant Coach Bruce Cassidy will assume interim head coaching duties.

The 51-year-old Cassidy is in his first season as an assistant coach.

Prior to that, he was the head coach of the Providence Bruins, after having spent the three previous seasons with the club as an assistant.

Julien was named the 27th head coach in team history on June 21, 2007 and was in his 10th season with the Bruins.

Team officials say he was the longest tenured active head coach in the NHL.

Advertising