Bruins: Claude Julien Fired As Head Coach

– Posted on February 7, 2017Posted in: Local News
The Bruins have fired their head coach.
Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced on Tuesday that the team has relieved Claude Julien of his coaching duties.
Julien has led the team to a 26-23-6 record (58 points) through 55 games this season.
Team officials say Assistant Coach Bruce Cassidy will assume interim head coaching duties.
The 51-year-old Cassidy is in his first season as an assistant coach.
Prior to that, he was the head coach of the Providence Bruins, after having spent the three previous seasons with the club as an assistant.
Julien was named the 27th head coach in team history on June 21, 2007 and was in his 10th season with the Bruins.
Team officials say he was the longest tenured active head coach in the NHL.
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.