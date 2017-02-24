Cambridge: Data Harder To Find On White House Website

Scientific data that was once available on the White House website has become much harder to find.

Visitors to open.whitehouse.gov who click on the Data Catalog will find a page saying “No Results.”

If you click on the Developers link you will be told the page you requested can’t be found.

Jeff Liu, the Lead Organizer of a recent Data Rescue Boston event at MIT, tells WATD News that the current problems accessing information on the website began when President Donald Trump took office.

“The Open White House Data Portal was one of Obama’s initiatives, and soon after the current administration came into office many of the data sets were taken down,” said Jeff Liu “they’re still accessible via the archived version of Obama’s White House access these archives”

Liu said that although the data can’t be deleted it is becoming much harder to find.

“Fortunately there are laws that make it quite difficult to actually delete data, so it’s unlikely that this data will be permanently lost,” said Liu “but the risk is that it will be more difficult to find because it no longer has a prominent, forward facing website where people can just visit and access it.”

While those laws are in place, Liu says he’s concerned that more barriers will be created to prevent people from accessing the data.

“It may be that, like many other government records, you have to submit a Freedom of Information request in order to get these reports or data sets and that barrier of entry just makes it a lot more difficult for people to get the information that, before they could just visit a website and click download.”

A video of the recent Data Rescue Boston event can be found here

Advertising