Chief Kevin Nord tells WATD News that shortly before 11 AM they received a 911 call for a dog in distress.

A family was walking their dog near the pond behind Duxbury High School when their dog, whose name is Kenny, observed some water fowl and gave chase running onto the iced over pond and he fell through.

Nord says rescuers donned survival suits and were able to safely pull the dog from the pond and return the dog to its family who took him home to get warmed up.

