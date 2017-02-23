Duxbury: Open Space Committee Prepares for Town Meeting

The Duxbury Open Space Committee met this week to review several items that will be voted on at town meeting.

The committee discussed ADA accessible trails, purchasing land around Wright Reservoir and bike safety for students.

Committee Chair, Kathy Cross, says 17 acres of the Delano property may be added to trails off Temple Street.

“We’ll right now it fits in with our overall plan of filling in the parcels around Wright Reservoir. There are horseback riding trails already up there,” said Cross.

Cross also spoke about students becoming involved in a program to learn more about bike and traffic safety.

The open space committee also discussed a forum held by Mass Audubon about the importance of adding ADA accessible trails in Duxbury in the near future.

Advertising