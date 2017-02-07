Duxbury: Town Officials Have Concerns Over Emergency Response Plans at Pilgrim

David Cedrone
February 7, 2017

The state’s Radiological Emergency Response Plan has again failed to impress Duxbury town officials.

Duxbury’s Nuclear Advisory Committee and Fire Chief Kevin Nord discussed the emergency response plan Monday night with selectmen.

Chief Nord spoke about one example of how the plan needs improving.

“That plan talks about radiological emergency and monitoring a decontamination site in Carver that is where the emergency vehicles and personnel go to get decontaminated. The town believes there should be multiple sites, so that would be an example of where the plan falls short,” said Nord.

Nord is also concerned that if and when Pilgrim closes that funding will stop for emergency planning.

“The second issue is the fact that the plant is closing and that has us concerned because the potential for a leak down there, as long as there is radioactive material in the pools. The way the law is written is the power player no longer has to fund outside emergency planning when they stop generating electricity,” said Nord.

The Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant is scheduled to close on May 31st of 2019.

