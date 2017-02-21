Duxbury: Worker Killed in Fall at Home Under Construction

By
Christine James
Posted on February 21, 2017

A worker that fell from a house under construction Tuesday morning in Duxbury has succumbed to his injuries.

At around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday morning the worker fell from a Powder Point Avenue home under construction.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to South Shore Hospital where he passed away from his injuries.

The man’s death is being investigated by Duxbury and State Police detectives, as well as investigators from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

