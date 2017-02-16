Fall River: Missing 16-Year-Old Girl

– Posted on February 16, 2017Posted in: Local News
Jasmine Charpentier
Jasmine Charpentier has been missing since February 6 when the 16-year-old was last seen in native Fall River.
She’s described as a white female with light brown hair and green eyes who is 4′ 11″ tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds.
Police say she may still be in the area or that she may have traveled to Boston.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is being as to call Fall River Police at 508-676-8511.
