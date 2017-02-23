Hanover: Restoration to Begin at Town Hall

The Hanover Community Preservation Committee has issued a “notice to proceed” for Vareika Construction Inc. to reconstruct Town Hall.

Hanover Town Planner Peter Matchak details Phase 1 of the reconstruction process:

“The first phase will be within the attic, so there will be some scaffolding on the outside. Once Spring hits work will continue on the outside so the work will be visible to residents and any motor vehicle travel on Rt. 139. So people will be able to see and witness the restoration process,” said Matchak.

All vinyl siding will be removed, and the historical window trim will be preserved. New windows will be installed.

Mr. Matchak shares more about another key component of the town hall renovation:

“The biggest component of the restoration will be the restoration of the cupola. The top of the cupola which sits on the lawn of the library will be restored and reused but the base of the cupola will have to be rebuilt up to current code,” said Matchak.

The original historical facade of the town hall was built in 1863, with a second addition to the back of the building establishing government quarters in 1977.

Renovations of Hanover Town Hall will begin on March 1st.

Advertising