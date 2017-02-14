Hanover: Town Officials Begin Examining Next Year’s Budget

The town of Hanover has a budget for next year of $67 million, as proposed by Town Manager Troy Clarkson. He presented it last night to selectmen and the advisory committee. It would use every tax dollar available without an override. Advisory committee chairman Ted Hickey wants to avoid another property tax increase if possible and urges Clarkson and selectmen to find savings by beginning with a zero-based process.

“It’s too comfortable to just tax the 2.5% and keep doing that year after year. We need to force some discomfort and force some tough decisions on how are tax dollars are being used,” said Hickey.

The budget presentation begins the annual round of hearings on what the town should spend and how. Selectmen, the school committee and the advisory committee will examine the budget, in public, until Town Meeting in the spring.

Advertising