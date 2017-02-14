Hanover: Town Officials Begin Examining Next Year’s Budget

By
Charles Mathewson
Posted on February 14, 2017Posted in: Local News

The town of Hanover has a budget for next year of $67 million, as proposed by Town Manager Troy Clarkson. He presented it last night to selectmen and the advisory committee. It would use every tax dollar available without an override. Advisory committee chairman Ted Hickey wants to avoid another property tax increase if possible and urges Clarkson and selectmen to find savings by beginning with a zero-based process. 

“It’s too comfortable to just tax the 2.5% and keep doing that year after year. We need to force some discomfort and force some tough decisions on how are tax dollars are being used,” said Hickey.

The budget presentation begins the annual round of hearings on what the town should spend and how. Selectmen, the school committee and the advisory committee will examine the budget, in public, until Town Meeting in the spring.

About Charles Mathewson

Charles Mathewson worked in print journalism for more than two decades as a reporter and editor, and has won several regional and national awards. He resides in Plymouth where he writes fiction and paints, when not producing award-winning news as a reporter for WATD.