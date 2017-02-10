Hanson: 13th Anniversary of Maura Murray’s Disappearance Event on Saturday, Feb. 11

– Posted on February 10, 2017Posted in: Local News
On February 9, 2004 a college student from Hanson went missing, on Saturday an event will be held to bring more attention to her case.
Maura Murray disappeared after leaving the campus of UMass Amherst where she was a nursing student.
She was last seen on Route 112 in Haverhill, N.H.
The event will mark the 13th anniversary of her disappearance, while also bringing together investigators and like-minded people to learn more about the case.
Organizers says assorted refreshments will be provided along with a cash bar.
Two people who are working on a documentary on Murray’s disappearance will also be in attendance
The event is being held from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Littleton, N.H VFW.
