Hingham: Dog Abandoned in Crate on Side of Road Finds New Family

A permanent home has been found for a dog that was left abandoned by the side of the road in Hingham.

The dog, nicknamed Phil by shelter staff, was found several weeks ago shivering inside a crate which was left on Downer Ave.

Michael Defina, Media Relations Officer for the Animal Rescue League of Boston, tells WATD News they did everything they could to find Phil’s owners, and when they couldn’t, he was put up for adoption.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/DOGRESCUE1.mp3

Defina also addressed those who said the dog was obviously well taken care of because of all the items he was left with.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/DOGRESCUE2.mp3

Defina says those with animals they can no longer care for can bring them to a local animal shelter or their fire or police department.

