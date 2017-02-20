Hingham: Ferry Service Suspended for Dock Repairs

There will be no ferry service at the Hingham Shipyard for most of this week.

MBTA officials announced on Sunday that the ferry service is being suspended through Friday so crews could make dock/mooring repairs.

In the meantime, commuters are being advised to use Bus #220 to the Quincy Center Station for Red Line connection to Boston, or to use the Greenbush Line Commuter Rail service from the West Hingham or East Weymouth Stations.

