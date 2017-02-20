Hingham: Ferry Service Suspended for Dock Repairs

– Posted on February 20, 2017Posted in: Local News
There will be no ferry service at the Hingham Shipyard for most of this week.
MBTA officials announced on Sunday that the ferry service is being suspended through Friday so crews could make dock/mooring repairs.
In the meantime, commuters are being advised to use Bus #220 to the Quincy Center Station for Red Line connection to Boston, or to use the Greenbush Line Commuter Rail service from the West Hingham or East Weymouth Stations.
Advertising
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.