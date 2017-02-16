Hingham: Grandson Saves Grandparents from Sending Thousands in Cash to Scam Artists

An elderly Hingham couple was literally ‘Saved by the Bell’ recently when their grandson called them at just the right time.

The pair had been on the phone with a scam artist saying he was a police officer from Pennsylvania and that their grandson had been pulled over and arrested, and that they needed to send $8,500 in cash to bail him out.

The couple said it appeared that they briefly heard someone that sounded like their grandson talking to them and crying.

The grandson happened to called the 86 and 87-year-old couple just as they were getting ready to have an envelope with cash picked up and sent to an address in Wynnewood, PA.

The couple reported this incident to Hingham Police to help educate others about the scam.

