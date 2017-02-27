Hingham: High School Teams Play for a Cause

Starting next week, the Hingham boys’ and girls’ high school hockey teams will play in the MIAA postseason tournament.

But Saturday was a change of pace for the two teams, as both faced off in the Hingham Police DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) game.

Hingham Police Officer Robert Ramsey, the DARE officer, says the game has been around for 20 years, but moved to a split-squad format between the boys and girls about seven years ago.

He said the game helps benefit the DARE program at the middle school level.

“That’s what it’s all about,” said Ramsey. “Having a relationship outside of the standard police versus the community, seeing that everyone is a good guy and everyone is in this together.”

For the first period of the game, seniors from Hingham scrimmaged against 6th graders in the youth program.

Near the end of the contest, a towering Harbormen defender could be seen engaged in a playful net battle with a much smaller number 60.

It was senior Joe Rooney tied up his younger brother, Conor.

“He’s a little punk, but I kept him to the outside, didn’t let him get any chances,” Joe Rooney joked.

He felt it was a good opportunity for the youngsters to see the game at the next level.

“It was good. Hopefully someday he’ll be here some day and I can watch. Maybe he’ll be doing the same thing to another little guy. He’s a good little skater and I think he’ll develop pretty well over the next few years. He’ll be here someday… it’s a good thing we do for the little guys.”

Conor was all smiles after the game.

“It’s great playing in front of a lot of Hingham people,” said Conor. “It’s pretty good.”

The fun continued with the split-squad game, with the captains of the boys’ and girls’ teams choosing the inter-squad lineups.

“This is awesome,” said girls’ coach Tom Findley. “The DARE program is one of the most important programs I think now. Especially with what’s going on in the real world with a lot of the drug issues and problems that a lot of kids are having.”

The girls play at Reading on Friday in the first round of the state tournament. The boys will play Arlington in the Super 8.

Hingham senior Joe Rooney (22) tied up his younger brother, Conor (60).
Hingham Police Officer Robert Ramsey looks on during the DARE game.
Hingham senior Joe Rooney (22) and his younger brother, Conor (60).
