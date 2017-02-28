Hingham: Motion for a Moratorium Approved

– Posted on February 28, 2017Posted in: Local News
The Hingham Planning Board has approved a motion for a moratorium on recreational marijuana in the town.
The moratorium, or suspension, of recreational marijuana would run through June 30, 2018.
However, as the state’s marijuana moratorium expires in March 2018, Hingham Planning Board Chair Judy Sneath says adjustments will be made to follow the state’s schedule if necessary.
“It’s a very short window because actually our town meeting is at the end of April. So really the moratorium would have to end, then we are hoping will be able to write this concurrently with the state,” said Sneath.
The Planning Board did confirm that medical marijuana is not affected by the town moratorium.
The official vote on the moratorium will take place at Hingham’s Annual Town Meeting on April 24.
About Mimi Walker
Mimi Walker is a 2016 graduate from Emerson College, holding a Bachelor of Science degree in journalism. While at Emerson, she was both an avid reporter and an on-air music personality at 88.9 WERS, Emerson’s long-running radio station. She also wrote for several on-campus publications.
She covered the 2015 Edward R. Murrow awards in New York City, and had previous internships at 103.3 AMP radio and at Seacrest Studios in Boston Children’s Hospital (as well as with Rob and Lisa on the South Shore Morning News!)
Her proudest academic achievement is being a TOMODACHI scholar and contributing to an iBook about American Senator and war hero Daniel Inouye, which led her all across Japan in her many school travels. Thanks to her time in Japan, and a semester abroad in the Netherlands, Mimi has an appetite for stories and all kinds of art across the globe.