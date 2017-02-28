Hingham: Motion for a Moratorium Approved

The Hingham Planning Board has approved a motion for a moratorium on recreational marijuana in the town.

The moratorium, or suspension, of recreational marijuana would run through June 30, 2018.

However, as the state’s marijuana moratorium expires in March 2018, Hingham Planning Board Chair Judy Sneath says adjustments will be made to follow the state’s schedule if necessary.

“It’s a very short window because actually our town meeting is at the end of April. So really the moratorium would have to end, then we are hoping will be able to write this concurrently with the state,” said Sneath.

The Planning Board did confirm that medical marijuana is not affected by the town moratorium.

The official vote on the moratorium will take place at Hingham’s Annual Town Meeting on April 24.

