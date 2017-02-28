Hingham: Residents Submitting Article to Change Bare Cove Leash Law

In Hingham, a citizen’s petition is seeking to change a leash law for dogs at Bare Cove Park that has been in place since November.

The group Share Bare Cove wants the Board of Selectmen to allow off-leash dogs on odd calendar days, create a permitting process, and establish a fine of $50 for non-compliance.

The group says the permit would be free and would include information on environmental areas that are protected.

The non-binding petition that will appear as “Article T” on the warrant at Town Meeting in April.

For Marsha Stevens, a Hingham resident, she said Bare Cove Park is one of the few places in town she can walk with her dog, Stubert.

“I’m an elderly person with a disability. I would like to be able to walk my dog in Bare Cove Park, off-leash,” said Stevens. “I believe that dogs should be able to walk with their owners off-leash in Bare Cove Park as long as the dogs are not doing damage and that the owners have them under control.”

Resident Trish Cairns said the current leash law has changed the park.

“It’s pretty much emptied the park. It’s gone from two or three hundred people there on a routine basis to five cars, ten cars in the parking lot on a stunning day,” said Cairns. ”It’s just not really being utilized, which makes us all really sad.”

The Bare Cove Committee voted, 4-1, to recommend no action on the Article. Member Dick Callahan said he was conflicted on the issue, but was in favor of a compromise with the leash law.

Susan Kains felt dogs off leash would disrupt the wildlife in the area, which is designated as an “Area of Critical of Environmental Concern [ACEC].”

“The Wildlife in general is under tremendous stress in this area,” said Kains. “It was designated as ACEC to make sure there would be a place for these animals.”

Kains added there could be more species of birds in the area, but cannot get established because of the dogs.

“I think it was the way in which it was written,” said chairman Ted Matthews. ”The odd-even days as well as the fact that the rules and regulations, terms and conditions were not clear. We also do not know how this would be enforced.”

Matthews felt without a leash law, it opened the park to over-use from people from surrounding areas.

“Bare Cove Park was bearing the brunt of a lot of traffic, especially on weekends.”

The Board of Selectmen also voted to recommend no action.

