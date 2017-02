A car overturned on Rt. 3 north this morning. The crash occurred between exit 13 and 14 at around 8:30 a.m. Former Marshfield Selectman Mike Maresco happened upon the crash and pulled over and helped the man get out of his overturned vehicle. Although the damage to the vehicle was extensive, the driver was able to get out of the car without any serious injuries but was transported via ambulance to the hospital.

Advertising