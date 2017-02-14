Hingham: Town Meeting Will Vote on Marijuana Moratorium

The town of Hingham has drafted a marijuana moratorium that will go to town meeting for voter approval.

The Hingham Planning Board met Monday night and announced they will impose the marijuana moratorium that will prohibit the recreational sale of the now legal drug.

Planning board chair, Judy Sneath, says the moratorium will delay the sale of recreational marijuana until the state is more specific on the laws surrounding where and how it can be sold.

Hingham’s marijuana moratorium will be voted on at the April 24th town meeting and will be in place for one year if it passes.

