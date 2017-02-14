Hingham: Town Meeting Will Vote on Marijuana Moratorium

– Posted on February 14, 2017Posted in: Local News
The town of Hingham has drafted a marijuana moratorium that will go to town meeting for voter approval.
The Hingham Planning Board met Monday night and announced they will impose the marijuana moratorium that will prohibit the recreational sale of the now legal drug.
Planning board chair, Judy Sneath, says the moratorium will delay the sale of recreational marijuana until the state is more specific on the laws surrounding where and how it can be sold.
Hingham’s marijuana moratorium will be voted on at the April 24th town meeting and will be in place for one year if it passes.
Advertising
About David Cedrone
David Cedrone started in radio at the campus of Rutgers University at WRSU. He also worked for the Rutgers newspaper The Daily Targum.
After graduating from Rutgers he went to work as a newspaper reporter but found his true passion in radio news. He left WATD for a short time and went to work for CBS radio as a sales executive.
David returned to WATD and says he has never been so passionate about his work as a radio reporter and fill-in anchor. David also reads news for TIC on Sunday mornings.
David lives in Duxbury with his wife Stephanie and his four children.