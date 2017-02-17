Hingham: Two-Car Crash Results in OUI Arrest

On Valentine’s Night Hingham Police were called to the scene of a crash on Rockland St. at around 6:30 p.m.

Sgt. Steven Dearth tells WATD News that one of the drivers said the other vehicle was swerving between lanes as it was coming towards her, forcing into a snowbank before she was struck on the driver’s side.

Dearth says the officers suspected the other driver was intoxicated, and that hunch was confirmed when they approached her.

“The officers had suspicion that she might be under the influence of alcohol; they could smell alcohol on her,” said Dearth. “They asked her license and when she went into her car to get her license … they could see that she had picked up a bottle of wine and was drinking wine inside the car.”

Dearth says the suspect then became uncooperative.

“They told her ‘put the bottle down’ and she kept drinking. At that point they removed her from the car, she was uncooperative. They placed her under arrest for drunk driving.” said Dearth.

Dearth says the officers located the wine bottle and found another surprise in the vehicle.

“But there was also a glass of wine … full of wine in her center console as well and that’s something we don’t usually see,” said Dearth.

The suspect is being charged with drunk driving, first offense; driving to endanger; driving with an open container of alcohol; marked lanes violation; and a seat belt violation. She was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Dearth says the other driver was wearing a seat belt and did not sustain any injuries.

