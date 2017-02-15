Hull: Town Signs Community Compact with Baker-Polito Administration

Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito comes to Hull to sign a pact with the town, which will boost key issues and ramp up the funding and attention they need.

Hull has signed a Community Compact with the Baker-Polito administration, which will focus specifically on advancements within housing and economic development.

Hull Selectwoman Jennifer Berardi-Constable says town officials have already identified specific areas they want to address under this agreement.

“We will be developing a unified work plan with state partners, local partners, the redevelopment authority, the town and DCR for example. As well as implement a complete streets plan, and that will address pedestrian and bike friendly roadways,” said Berardi-Constable.

State Rep Joan Meschino says this close arrangement between the small town of Hull and the state government has been a goal for some time.

“This is a long term, broad based initiative that the town has been working on for 10 years. So it is all coming to fruition now and it is exciting to see all the possibilities coming together,” said Meschino.

Hull is now the 262nd municipality to sign a Community Compact with Lieutenant Governor Polito. The town will have two years to complete the outlined goals under the Community Compact.

Advertising