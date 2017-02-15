Hull: Town Signs Community Compact with Baker-Polito Administration

By
Mimi Walker
Posted on February 15, 2017Posted in: Local News

Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito comes to Hull to sign a pact with the town, which will boost key issues and ramp up the funding and attention they need. 

Hull has signed a Community Compact with the Baker-Polito administration, which will focus specifically on advancements within housing and economic development.

Hull Selectwoman Jennifer Berardi-Constable says town officials have already identified specific areas they want to address under this agreement.

“We will be developing a unified work plan with state partners, local partners, the redevelopment authority, the town and DCR for example. As well as implement a complete streets plan, and that will address pedestrian and bike friendly roadways,” said Berardi-Constable.

State Rep Joan Meschino says this close arrangement between the small town of Hull and the state government has been a goal for some time.

“This is a long term, broad based initiative that the town has been working on for 10 years. So it is all coming to fruition now and it is exciting to see all the possibilities coming together,” said Meschino.

Hull is now the 262nd municipality to sign a Community Compact with Lieutenant Governor Polito. The town will have two years to complete the outlined goals under the Community Compact.

Mimi Walker

Mimi Walker is a 2016 graduate from Emerson College, holding a Bachelor of Science degree in journalism. While at Emerson, she was both an avid reporter and an on-air music personality at 88.9 WERS, Emerson’s long-running radio station. She also wrote for several on-campus publications. She covered the 2015 Edward R. Murrow awards in New York City, and had previous internships at 103.3 AMP radio and at Seacrest Studios in Boston Children’s Hospital (as well as with Rob and Lisa on the South Shore Morning News!) Her proudest academic achievement is being a TOMODACHI scholar and contributing to an iBook about American Senator and war hero Daniel Inouye, which led her all across Japan in her many school travels. Thanks to her time in Japan, and a semester abroad in the Netherlands, Mimi has an appetite for stories and all kinds of art across the globe.