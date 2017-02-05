Kingston: 1 Dead, 3 Others Injured in Car Crash

A Duxbury man has died following an early Sunday morning crash in Kingston.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office says 23-year-old Brendan Keohan was killed following the crash on Winthrop St.

The crash was reported around 1:13 a.m. after Kingston Police received a call about a car in the woods.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find a Jeep Cherokee on its side with four people inside.

Keohan was among those in the vehicle and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver and a female passenger were taken to South Shore Hospital.

Another male passenger was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital via MedFlight.

State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office, and State Police CARS Unit and Crime Scene Services were called in by Kingston Police to assist in the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation by State Police Detectives assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office and Kingston Police.

