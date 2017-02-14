Kingston: Employment Termination Hearing Continues for Police Sergeant

Sergeant Susan Munford, also a Selectman in Kingston, has worked in town for about 25 years and was promoted to Sergeant in 2005.

After an internal investigation at the Kingston Police Department found that Munford violated rules and regulations in the department for logging and storing evidence, Police Chief Maurice Splaine recommended she should be terminated.

Tuesday was the second day for the termination hearing, in front of hearing officer James Lampke.

Many supporters were in the room for the hearing on Tuesday, including Peter Boncek.

“She’s a caring person, you know, not everybody’s perfect,” said Boncek. “I had posted last night on Facebook: that they’re humans, they’re not perfect, they make mistakes. For somebody to come after her after being a 25-year veteran, and all of a sudden find these things — you can come out and do that to any officer that’s in there.”

While under direct questioning from Town Labor Counsel, Jaime Kenny, Munford admitted she did not properly log reports or store evidence from a case in 2015 and two cases in 2016, and in an additional case.

“I had a very difficult time at that point doing my job,” Munford said of the 2015 case.

Munford said she would keep evidence in her personal desk locker in between officers returning from court cases, rather than return and log the items to the evidence room in the basement.

Munford’s lawyer, Leigh Panettiere, countered there was a pattern in the police department where people regularly failed to properly log and store evidence, but did not name anyone else.

When asked for comment, Munford, Panettiere, and Kenny did not want to comment while the hearing was ongoing.

The hearing will be continued on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Kingston Town House.

Advertising