Kingston: Monday Night Fire Injures One

One person was hospitalized following a Monday night fire in Kingston.

Fire officials say the fire was reported at 46 Wapping Rd. around 11:30 p.m.

The fire started between the ceiling of the basement and the first floor and caused an estimated $25,000-$30,000 in damage.

There was one person in the home who was able to get out and they were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

The cause of that fire remains under investigation.

