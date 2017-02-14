Kingston: Monday Night Fire Injures One

– Posted on February 14, 2017Posted in: Local News
One person was hospitalized following a Monday night fire in Kingston.
Fire officials say the fire was reported at 46 Wapping Rd. around 11:30 p.m.
The fire started between the ceiling of the basement and the first floor and caused an estimated $25,000-$30,000 in damage.
There was one person in the home who was able to get out and they were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.
The cause of that fire remains under investigation.
