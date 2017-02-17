Kingston: Police Sergeant Testifies at Termination Hearing

In Kingston, the termination of employment hearing for a Police Sergeant in town is on its third day.

Sergeant Susan Munford, also a Selectman in Kingston, has worked in town for about 25 years and was promoted to Sergeant in 2005.

An internal investigation at the Kingston Police Department found that Munford failed to properly log and store evidence.

Munford described, “evidence was all over the station,” during her time as an evidence officer.

Sergeant Timothy Ballinger, a former evidence officer, said there was no standard practice in the department, there were rampant cases of misplaced evidence.

Munford tearfully testified today that she was physically and emotionally unable to perform her duties at the station, due to PTSD stemming from a harassment incident with Town Administrator Jim Thomas in 2012.

Munford’s attorney, Leigh Panettiere, said the department long knew about her difficulties, but did not offer to get her help until she was suspended by the department in April of 2016.

