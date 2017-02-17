Kingston: Police Sergeant Testifies at Termination Hearing

By
Lenny Rowe
Posted on February 17, 2017Posted in: Local News
Sgt. Susan Munford testifies at her hearing on Feb. 17, 2017.

Sgt. Susan Munford testifies at her hearing on Feb. 17, 2017.

 

In Kingston, the termination of employment hearing for a Police Sergeant in town is on its third day.

Sergeant Susan Munford, also a Selectman in Kingston, has worked in town for about 25 years and was promoted to Sergeant in 2005.

An internal investigation at the Kingston Police Department found that Munford failed to properly log and store evidence.

Munford described, “evidence was all over the station,” during her time as an evidence officer. 

Sergeant Timothy Ballinger, a former evidence officer, said there was no standard practice in the department, there were rampant cases of misplaced evidence. 

Munford tearfully testified today that she was physically and emotionally unable to perform her duties at the station, due to PTSD stemming from a harassment incident with Town Administrator Jim Thomas in 2012.

Munford’s attorney, Leigh Panettiere, said the department long knew about her difficulties, but did not offer to get her help until she was suspended by the department in April of 2016.

Stay tuned to WATD for updates.

Advertising

About Lenny Rowe

Lenny Rowe is one of the newest addition to the WATD News team. He grew up in Pembroke and was an intern at WATD in 2012 -- his senior year at Pembroke High School. A 2016 graduate from Suffolk University, Lenny left the City of Boston and now lives in Rockland. Lenny has covered extensive events in news and sports, from the trials of James "Whitey" Bulger and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Outside of WATD, Lenny covers high school sports for The Boston Globe. Lenny can be reached at Lenny.Rowe30@Gmail.com