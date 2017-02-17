Kingston: Police Sgt. Says PTSD Made Her Unable to Do Her Job

In Kingston, the termination of employment hearing for a Police Sergeant in town concluded today.

Sergeant Susan Munford – also a Selectman in Kingston – has been a Sergeant in the Kingston Police Department since 2005.

Through tears, Munford testified she was unable to do her job because of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder stemming from a harassment incident with Town Administrator Jim Thomas in 2012.

Munford said she’s been targeted since a meeting with Town Administrator, Bob Fennessy on March 30th, 2016.

“That’s why I’m here today. I’ve been out of work since April 1st. Despite what you heard about the previous testimony, it was a PTSD breakdown,” said Munford. “No one’s ever reached out to me. No one’s ever given me help and that’s just where we are today. I will say this – Jim Thomas ended my career and Chief Splaine destroyed it.”

Sergeant Timothy Ballinger testified that there were no set practices regarding evidence in the department.

Munford’s attorney, Leigh Panettiere argued Munford should not lose her job when it was common for the department to improperly log and store evidence.

Many people in the hearing room were supporters of Munford, who said she touched their lives in a positive way.

“It’s very heartwarming. It’s very heartwarming and I’d like to thank them all,” said Munford. “It means a lot to me. It means that the years that I did put in, I truly did help people, which is all I’ve ever wanted to do.”

The hearing officer, James Lampke, will now take the matter under consideration, and will eventually make a recommendation to the Board of Selectmen, who will determine the next step.

Listen to the story below:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/vKingston-Sgt-Munford-PM-2-17-17-Rowe.mp3

