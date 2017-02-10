Kingston: Termination of Employment Hearing for Police Sergeant

A Kingston Police Sergeant, who is also a selectman in town, could be losing her job pending the outcome of a termination of employment hearing.

An internal investigation revealed that Sgt. Susan Munford mishandled several sexual assault cases.

She allegedly violated the department’s rules and regulations by failing to write reports, failing to properly log and store evidence and failing to complete follow up investigations.

According to a statement released by labor counsel Jaime Kenny on behalf of the town, Police Chief Maurice Splaine is recommending that Munford be terminated.

While the town preferred to keep the matter confidential, officials will move forward with the public hearing on serious allegations of police misconduct. Munford has worked for the town for about 25 years, first as a part-time employee, and was most recently promoted to sergeant in 2005 and assigned to be the town’s sexual harassment training and investigating officer in 2008.

A hearing is scheduled for today (Feb. 10) at 10 am at the Kingston Town House before an independent hearing officer.

Advertising