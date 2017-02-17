MA: Gov. Baker Seeking $200M for Local Road, Bridge Projects

Gov. Charlie Baker is seeking $200 million for local transportation projects across Massachusetts.

The Republican governor said Thursday he’s filing a bill requesting the money to help cities and towns make needed upgrades to roads and bridges.

Baker said he hopes to have the money in place by April to help communities pay for those projects at the start of the construction season.

Baker said similar funding requests in past years have resulted in the release of hundreds of millions in transportation funds.

The bill includes $30 million for accessible vehicles for municipal transit agencies, local councils on aging, and private nonprofits to provide transportation to seniors and individuals with disabilities.

The bill would also provide $70 million to help upgrade the Registry of Motor Vehicles’ core information technology system.

