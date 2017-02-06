MA: House and Senate Republicans Against Pay Increase

One State Senator from the South Shore is not happy that his paying is being raised.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/OConnor-2.mp3

That’s Republican State Senator Patrick O’Connor.

O’Connor and other legislators will see their paychecks rise after the house and the senate overrode Gov. Baker’s veto of a bill that increases the pay for the state’s top legislators.

Every Republican in both the House and Senate voted against the pay increase.

The pay increases take affect immediately.

