MA: House and Senate Republicans Against Pay Increase

One State Senator from the South Shore is not happy that his paying is being raised.
That’s Republican State Senator Patrick O’Connor.
O’Connor and other legislators will see their paychecks rise after the house and the senate overrode Gov. Baker’s veto of a bill that increases the pay for the state’s top legislators.
Every Republican in both the House and Senate voted against the pay increase.
The pay increases take affect immediately.
