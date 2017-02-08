Marshfield: FEMA Representatives Meet with Scituate, Duxbury, and Marshfield Residents

At Furnace Brook Middle School in Marshfield, residents from Scituate, Marshfield, and Duxbury had the opportunity to speak with representatives from FEMA about flood insurance coverage.

Bob Desaulniers, an insurance specialist for Region 1 (New England) gave a presentation and took questions from the audience on insurance coverage.

Many residents from Marshfield, Scituate, and Duxbury have had questions after each town approved new flood maps from FEMA.

Each town agreed to the maps, despite inaccuracies, thinking that a Letter of Map Revision would remedy the situation.

When town officials found out that they would have to undertake a more expensive process, a delegation flew down to Washington, D.C. in December to meet with federal officials.

“Our contention at that time was that we believed FEMA needed to look at new modeling that we think is more accurate, that is based upon the United States Army Corps of Engineers,” said State Representative Jim Cantwell.

The suggestion came from Leslie Fields, a coastal geologist with the Woods Hole Group who was hired as a consultant by the towns.

FEMA responded, and gave town officials a person to contact with questions.

On Tuesday, Desaulniers and representatives discussed options for homeowners.

Residents were able to ask questions about their own situation, Desaulniers gave his email (Robert.Desaulniers@fema.dhs.gov) and offered to answer any questions from insurance agents.

While Tuesday was on insurance coverage, officials hope that these meetings continue with more information on how the maps are made and the federal flood program itself.

“There’s are a lot of questions and concerns from residents who are in the flood map zones, who have to acquire flood insurance under law if they have a mortgage,” said State Senator Patrick O’Connor. “We just to make sure that their questions that they have are being addressed specifically to the people who can answer them.”

For Joe Rossi, Chair of the Marshfield Citizens Coastal Coalition, he felt the meeting was a good start.

“I thought it was great. Talking about insurance is one of the biggest issues that we’ve had come up, especially at the Coalition,” said Rossi. “Coming here and having the answers right from FEMA is a big deal. I think it’s very beneficial to everyone that was here.”

