Marshfield: Local Family Battling 4-Year-Old Son’s Brain Tumor (Audio Interview)

A local Marshfield family is coping with the heartbreak and challenge of their 4-year-old son’s brain tumor.

WATD’s Christine James had a chance to speak with Danny Sheehan’s uncle, Christopher, and family friend, Ralph Poland:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/021317_CJ_Sheehan.mp3

The family has a gofundme page to help off-set medical costs.

View a video of an up-beat Danny below:

