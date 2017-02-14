Marshfield: Public Comments on Ferry Street 40-B Proposal

In Marshfield, the Zoning Board of Appeals heard comments from the public on a 40-B project proposed in town.

Peter Armstrong of Matlin Construction has been in front of the ZBA since October for a project proposed on Ferry Street.

Last night was the first night for public comments.

Marshfield resident Kathryn Webers was curious why Armstrong needed to remove a proposed 355,000 cubic yards of sand and gravel.

Armstrong said it was easier for construction and that it would finance the project. He added that it made the site handicap accessible, and made it easier for people with disabilities to use the whole site.

Abutting neighbor Doug Little also voiced concerns about the sand and gravel on site. He felt the ZBA should not be even considering a removal permit.

“Then there’s the whole question of whether or not it’s setting a precedent that’s dangerous,” said Little. “Because then it would open up everybody saying the town has to finance their projects, and I don’t think that’s the way to go.”

Marshfield Town Planner, Greg Guimond, felt that the amount of sand and gravel removed from the site could be taken down to between 180-200,000 cubic feet to make for a lower grade than proposed.

Under the current 20-unit proposal, Guimond felt it would make for a better development and Armstrong could spread out the units more.

“I have not heard argument yet, why you have to front-load the project with a gravel operation,” said Guimond.

Other residents were concerned with the impact that trucks removing the sand and gravel would have on nearby residents and traffic in the area.

Jackie Little was concerned with how air quality would be during the removal of sand and gravel and sorting on site.

“I have asthma, the air pollution in that area could very well kill me, and I mean that literally,” she said.

“That’s not going to be very great for us, the woman across the street from me has [Multiple sclerosis], she can’t leave the house easily to go somewhere else.”

Resident Mary Taylor grew up on Ferry Street, and told the board how she was concerned for the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists on the street.

“The traffic studies are always a vague issue. They take them at weird times, and the traffic counts, we haven’t heard,” said resident Lawrence Whalen. “It’s just they use these formulas — which are wonderful — but you need to be on site, and we need to know the dates, the times, and the count, because the count is important in this.”

When approached by a reporter for comment after the meeting, Armstrong did not acknowledge the request and walked away.

Public comment will continue at the next hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Chairman of the ZBA, Joe Kelleher, anticipates they will start drafting potential conditions for the project at that meeting, hear from Armstrong if they would make the project uneconomical, and finish the conditions on March 7th.

Advertising